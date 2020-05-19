COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Tuesday, May 19

Dept. of Health lists 610 new coronavirus cases in PA

The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 63,666 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Tuesday, May 19.

There were 610 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state.

There are 4,624 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 119 new deaths.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update at 2 p.m. on WNEP-TV and wnep.com.

Information from long-term care facilities and personal care homes is provided by the state here.

Specific information and a statewide map are also available here.

There are 286,034 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 26% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 29% are ages 65 or older.