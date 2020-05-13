COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Wednesday, May 13

More than 700 new coronavirus cases reported by the state.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 58,698 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Wednesday, May 13.

There were 707 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state.

As a result of our continued work to reconcile data from various sources, the state is reporting an increase of 137 new deaths today, bringing the statewide total to 3,943 deaths in Pennsylvania. These deaths have occurred over the past several weeks.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update at 2 p.m. on WNEP-TV and wnep.com

Information from long-term care facilities and personal care homes is provided by the state here.

Specific information and a statewide map are also available here.

There are 244,171 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 37% are aged 25-49;

26% are aged 50-64; and

28% are aged 65 or older.