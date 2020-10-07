COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Friday, July 10

More than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus infection reported

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 93,876 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Friday, July 10.

There were 1,009 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state.

There are 6,880 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 32 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 635 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 804,764 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 8% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 24% are ages 50-64; and

26% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.