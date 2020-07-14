COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Tuesday, July 14

State reports 929 coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 96,671 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Tuesday, July 14.

There were 929 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state.

Of today’s reported cases, 216 cases were a result of a delay in private lab result reporting. The vast majority did not occur within the past 24 hours.

There are 6,931 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 20 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

#COVID19 Update (as of 7/14/20 at 12:00 am):

• 929 additional positive cases of COVID-19

• 96,671 total cases statewide

• 6,931 deaths statewide

• 850,612 patients tested negative to date



More information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) July 14, 2020

There are 635 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 850,612 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;

8% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 24% are ages 50-64; and

26% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,321 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,499 cases among employees, for a total of 21,820 at 756 distinct facilities in 57 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,712 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 7,224 of our total cases are in health care workers.