COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Saturday, May 9

More than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus infection reported in PA.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 55,316 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Saturday, May 9.

There were 1,078 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state.

As a result of continued work to reconcile data from various sources, the state is reporting an increase of 72 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 3,688 deaths in Pennsylvania.

Information from long-term care facilities and personal care homes is provided by the state here.

Specific information and a statewide map are also available here.

There are 221,791 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

37% are aged 25-49;

26% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 28% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here .

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 11,239 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,605 cases among employees, for a total of 12,844 at 530 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of our total deaths, 2,518 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 3,685 of our total cases are in health care workers.