COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Wednesday, July 8

State reports 849 new coronavirus cases

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 92,148 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Wednesday, July 8.

There were 849 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state.

There are 6,812 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 25 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

See all the latest data from the Department of Health on the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard.

There are 635 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 774,378 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 8% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 24% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 27% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,060 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,380 cases among employees, for a total of 21,440 at 727 distinct facilities in 55 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,663 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.