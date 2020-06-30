COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Tuesday, June 30

Total cases in PA over 86,000 with 618 new infections reported

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 86,606 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Tuesday, June 30.

There were 618 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state.

There are 6,649 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 35 new deaths.

There are 633 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 677,581 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

7% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

24% are ages 50-64; and

27% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,735 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,261 cases among employees, for a total of 20,996 at 692 distinct facilities in 52 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,539 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.