COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Thursday, June 11

State reports 467 new cases of coronavirus infection

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 77,313 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Thursday, June 11.

There were 467 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state.

There are 6,113 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 51 new deaths.

There are 630 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 476,439 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

25% are ages 50-64; and

28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,357 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,871 cases among employees, for a total of 19,228 at 627 distinct facilities in 45 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,215 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.