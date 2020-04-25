Department of Health announces daily increase in cases across the state

The Pennsylvania Department of Health released the latest number of coronavirus cases.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As of midnight Saturday, there are 1,397 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 40,049. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The Department of Health is also reporting 1,537 deaths across the state.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 6,544 resident cases of COVID-19, and 782 cases among employees, for a total of 7,326 at 425 distinct facilities in 40 counties, according to the Department of Health. Out of our total deaths, 942 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

There are 152,886 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows: