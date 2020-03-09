State updates guidance for testing in care facilities

The state says a county's COVID activity level—low, moderate, or substantial—will be used to inform testing decisions in nursing homes.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The state has laid out some updated COVID-19 guidance for nursing homes, including an emphasis on testing staff members.

For example, for a facility in a county with low activity, the state recommends testing staff members every four weeks.

In counties with substantial activity, it's recommended that staff get tested twice a week.

"We know that COVID-19 enters a facility through the dedicated, brave, and courageous staff who are asymptomatic, and through no fault of their own, bring it into the facility, so what we have to do is protect those vulnerable Pennsylvanians," said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.

If a facility has an outbreak, Dr. Levine said universal testing should and will occur.