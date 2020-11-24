DCNR updates COVID-19 policies

A refund may be given for state park reservations for those who can not follow the restrictions.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Officials with the State Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced some changes to their COVID-19 policies.

In line with the state's new rule for out-of-state travelers, the DCNR says it will refund anyone who booked a stay in a state park but can't follow the restriction.

As per the department of health, anyone coming into Pa. must get tested for COVID.

If a negative result can't be produced in 72 hours, a two-week quarantine is required.

"We have the ability to enforce this," said DCNR Secretary Cindy Dunn. "Like most things COVID related, we lean a lot on personal responsibility, on education, on having people understand what's in their best interest and their families best interests, and society's best interest, in keeping people safe."

If out-of-state travelers keep their reservations at state parks and don't comply with the new requirements face up to $300 in fines.