Dave Matthews set to play live-stream concert to kick off Verizon's charitable web series

The weekly performances will not only help support small businesses impacted by COVID-19, but it will give viewers a way to connect while social distancing.

Verizon is launching a weekly streaming entertainment series called Pay it Forward Live. It will feature music, gaming, comedy and more in support of small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

To kick off the web series, Dave Matthews will perform on Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m. ET. Verison said the series will be 30-minute performances, where artists will create intimate concerts from their homes. It will give viewers a way to connect while social distancing.

The concerts will stream live at 8 p.m. ET on Twitter @verizon, on Yahoo Entertainment and Fios Channel 501.

Additional artists and partners will be announced at a later date.

“Small businesses are being impacted in extraordinary ways as we all fight against the spread of COVID-19,” said Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO, Verizon. “These companies provide employment opportunities, goods, services, and gathering places that are the soul of local communities. Pay it Forward Live will give all Americans an opportunity to help their favorite small businesses survive this unprecedented hardship.”

During the at-home series, Verison said it will donate $2.5 million to Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), a national nonprofit that has invested $20 billion to fuel economic opportunity for people and communities across America.

LISC will use the funds to provide grants of up to $10,000 to businesses facing immediate financial pressure because of the coronavirus.