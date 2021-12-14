Touching COVID-19 story shared by daughter

January 4 marks one year since Trish Zimmerman and her family lost their beloved father and husband, Jim.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A bench at the Lackawanna County Courthouse Square in Scranton is a memorial that remembers all the lives lost by the coronavirus in the county.

A woman from Scott Township spoke about one of those lives lost.

January 4 marks one year since Trish Zimmerman and her family's lives were forever changed.

"We went to my parent's house every Sunday so it was like when you say goodbye you give them a hug, you say I love you. You get in the car and you go and you don't realize how much that means to you until you don't have it," she said.

The family lost their beloved father and husband, Jim, to coronavirus in January of 2020.

"My dad was very kind and he was loving and like he would have given anybody the shirt off his back," she added.

Trish's mother was exposed to coronavirus at work, later bringing it home to her father, Jim.

On December 20 of 2019, Jim went to the hospital; the following day he was put on a ventilator.

"We called him on Christmas day for the first time and then I called him every single day after that and they would just put up the tablet in his room. I'd talk to him, I'd read to him. I'd tell him how my day went," Trish said.

On January 4, 2020 Jim lost his battle with coronavirus.

"What would you say when you hang up the phone and you had a fight with somebody, like what if you couldn't tell them that you loved them or give them a hug or be together because that's the reality of it. Like I was with him on December 6th and that is the last time I saw my dad truly alive," Trish said.

In May, yellow hearts were placed to memorialize just some of the lives lost by the COVID-19 pandemic. Trish says the hearts serve as a reminder that they were people.

"You really have to remember those 800,000 people, were people they had friends, they had family, they worked, they're so many things and people just don't think of it that way," she said.

The hearts at the courthouse represent the names of just some of the people who lost their lives to COVID-19, put up by those involved in the Yellow Heart Memorial.

Trish says come April new, permanent hearts will be put up to help remember all lives lost.