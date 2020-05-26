COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Tuesday, May 26

More than 400 new coronavirus cases reported in PA

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 68,637 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Tuesday, May 26.

There were 451 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state.

There are 5,152 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 13 new deaths.

Governor Tom Wolf, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, and PEMA director Randy Padfield will provide an update at 11:30 a.m. on WNEP-TV and wnep.com

Information from hospitals, long-term care facilities, and personal care homes is provided by the state here.