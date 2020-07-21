COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Tuesday, July 21

Department of Health reports more than 1,000 new coronavirus infections in PA.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists a total of 1,027 people have been infected with the coronavirus in the state as of Tuesday, July 21.

There were 102,765 new cases reported statewide.

There are 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 952,998 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 9% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

23% are ages 50-64; and

25% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.Opens In A New Window

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 21 percent of cases so far in July;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases so far in July;

NE – Approximately 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 16 percent of cases so far in July;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases so far in July; and

NC – Approximately 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July.

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 13 percent of cases so far in July.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,789 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,647 cases among employees, for a total of 22,436 at 798 distinct facilities in 60 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,809 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.