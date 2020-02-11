COVID-19 update: 2,060 additional positive cases

The Department of Health is reporting an increase of 11 new deaths over the last two days.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 211,996 total coronavirus infections in the state on Monday, November 2.

The department is reporting that there were 2,060 new cases, in addition to 1,909 new cases reported Sunday, November 1 for a two-day total of 3,969 additional positive cases.

There are 8,823 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 11 new deaths reported over two days.