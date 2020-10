The Department of Health is reporting an increase of 23 new deaths.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 198,446 total coronavirus infections in the state on Tuesday, October 27.

The department reports that there were 2,751 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

#COVID19 Update (as of 10/27/20 at 12:00 am):

More information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) October 27, 2020