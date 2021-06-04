COVID-19 Update: 703 new cases reported in Pennsylvania

30 new deaths have been registered for a total of 27,325.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 4, there were 703 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,204,802.

As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, June 3, there were 30 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,325 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, June 4, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 58.7% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, June 4, 54.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 71.4% have received their first dose.

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, June 4, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 10,763,516 total vaccine doses as of Thursday, June 3.

4,814,663 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 34,500 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,535,371 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

6,350,034 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 11,346,680 doses will have been allocated through June 5:

o 297,160 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.

o 299,960 second doses will have been allocated this week.

· To date, we have administered 10,763,516 doses total through June 3:

o First/single doses: 6,350,034 administered