COVID-19 update: New cases in PA top 1,200 for the first time since May

1,213 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Pennsylvania, bringing the statewide total to 105,571
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 24, that there are 1,213 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 105,571.

The last time new coronavirus cases topped 1,200 on a single day was on May 5 when the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,295 new cases.

Approximately 7,827 of our total cases are in health care workers.

There are 7,101 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 22 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard. 

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,991 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,737 cases among employees, for a total of 22,728 at 813 distinct facilities in 60 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,844 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.