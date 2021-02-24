COVID vaccine available at Fairlane Village Mall in Schuylkill County

Mall officials expect it to be open for at least the next two months.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — People lined up inside the Fairlane Village mall in Schuylkill county to get a COVID vaccine.

A couple from Pottsville was getting their vaccine at the clinic being held inside the former Schuylkill Valley sports store.

"We can't wait to get it, we're pleased," said Frank Grigaronis

"We've been trying for a very long time, been on many lists, and finally, through my sister-in-law, we got this," added Theresa Grigaronis

You need an appointment to get a vaccine from a Walmart pharmacist.

To schedule one, call 1-800-753-8827.

The vaccine clinic at the Fairlane Village Mall is being held every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.