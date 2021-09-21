COVID booster shots available in PA when CDC gives go-ahead

One big question for the CDC, do those eligible need to get the same brand of vaccine Pfizer or Moderna that they got in their first round of shots?

"This question is exactly the type of guidance we're hoping to get from the federal government as soon as Thursday night, understanding the interplay and really the qualifying of getting the booster with the brand you had the underlying vaccine you got is one of the critical questions. The key for today is that no matter the outcome to that question, Pennsylvania is going to be prepared and we'll have the level of vaccine and vaccinators to meet that demand," said Alison Beam, Acting Secretary of Health for the Pennsylvania Department of Health.