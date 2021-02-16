COVID-19 vaccine side effects

Now that more people are getting their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, we are hearing about the vaccine's side effects.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations are given in two doses, either three or four weeks apart. Medical experts say the first dose primes the immune system for the second vaccine, which is when you really boost your immune response.

"It's not uncommon, it's actually something that maybe you should prepare yourself for that after that second dose, your immune system is really going to ramp up, do what it's supposed to do and form those really protective antibodies," said Dr. Alison Brodginski, Geisinger's northeast director for infectious diseases.

Dr. Brodginski says when the body is forming protective antibodies, you can feel side effects.

"You can feel body aches. You can feel a little fever. You can feel chills. You can have that headache."

This is normal after the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Brodginski says it's temporary and usually goes away within 24 to 48 hours. Younger people are more likely to develop symptoms.

"Take a day or two to possibly develop some symptoms post-vaccine, because, again, it's your body doing what it's supposed to do."

Dr. Brodginski says side effects should not deter people from getting the second dose of the vaccine, as the first dose is only about 50 percent effective against COVID-19.

"It's really a week to 10 days after that second dose is when you're going to boost up into that 94 percent range, which is just phenomenal against this virus."