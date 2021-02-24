COVID-19 vaccination clinic opening soon inside Fairlane Village Mall

Mall officials said appointments are already booking up quickly for the site in Schuylkill County.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Social distancing markers line the floor outside the former Schuylkill Valley Sports store at the Fairlane Village Mall in East Norwegian Township.

Starting on Wednesday, Walmart pharmacists will be using this spot to distribute the coronavirus vaccine.

Joanne Weikel has been looking to get the shot for her husband; she is relieved this is now nearby.

"Between looking for places that are actually getting the vaccine shot and everything else, it's much more convenient than going to Danville or anything like that," Weikel said.

"The convenience for the elderly and the convenience for everybody involved, actually, the county, it's nice to hear it because I've been hearing it's coming everywhere else but it's nice that it's coming here now," Lisa Davis of East Norwegian Township added.

The clinic came together quickly.

Just last Friday, emergency management in Schuylkill County called the mall to see if there was any room.

Property manager Rocco Arruzzo said appointments have been booking up fast.

"They're telling me they're going to do 380, maybe a little more, shots a day. They will be there for the first and second Pfizer shots," Arruzzo said.

According to the state department of health, nine to 13 percent of the population in Schuylkill County has gotten the shot.

Vaccines will be given out at the mall every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People must have an appointment to get the vaccine.

"Put that to good use, for sure, instead of it sitting empty, why not put something good in there," Patty Swankoski of Coaldale said.

Mall officials expect this vaccination clinic to be open for at least the next two months.