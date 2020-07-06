COVID-19 update for Sunday, June 7

The Department of Health confirms more than 500 new coronavirus cases.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 7, that there are 506 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 75,592. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

There are 5,943 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 12 new deaths.

There are 620 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 444,173 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

25% are ages 50-64; and

28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,131 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,804 cases among employees, for a total of 18,935 at 615 distinct facilities in 45 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,094 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .