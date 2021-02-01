COVID-19 update for Saturday, January 2

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed there were 9,253 new cases Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 657,292.
There are 5,624 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,172 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.
There were 25 new deaths reported, bringing the statewide total to 16,239 deaths.
More information can be found on the COVID-19 Dashboard on the Department of Health's website.