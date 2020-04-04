COVID-19 Update: Pennsylvania releases latest numbers

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced the latest number of coronavirus cases across the state.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health released the updated number of coronavirus cases across the state Saturday afternoon.

There are an additional 1,597 cases as of Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 10,017 in 64 counties. There are 34 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 136 deaths.

In Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, there are 1,659 cases and 25 deaths across 20 counties.

“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a release. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”

According to the release, there are 60,013 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 8% are aged 19-24;

41% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are aged 65 or older.