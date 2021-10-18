COVID-19 update: Nearly 3,000 new positive cases statewide

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health lists 2,902 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,513,332 on Monday, October 18.
Between 11:59 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 and 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, there were 105 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 30,523 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
View the CDC COVID data tracker here.