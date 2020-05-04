COVID-19 Update: More than 11,000 cases in Pennsylvania

The Department of Health released the latest number of coronavirus cases across the state.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Department of Health released the latest numbers of coronavirus cases across the state as of Sunday at midnight.

There are 1,493 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 11,510 in 65 counties. The department also reported 14 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 150.

There are 1,893 cases in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania and 25 deaths across 20 counties.

“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a release. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”

There are 66,261 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows: