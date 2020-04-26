COVID-19 Update: Latest numbers for April 26

The Department of Health released the latest numbers of coronavirus cases across Pennsylvania.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health released the latest numbers across the state. As of midnight Sunday, there were 1,116 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 41,165. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

There are 1,550 deaths in Pennsylvania, according to the Department of Health.

There are 157,428 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 38% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 27% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 26% are aged 65 or older.

According to the Department of Health, in nursing and personal care homes, there are 6,813 resident cases of COVID-19, and 822 cases among employees, for a total of 7,635 at 431 distinct facilities in 40 counties. Out of our total deaths, 952 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .