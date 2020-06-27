COVID-19 update for Saturday, June 27

The Department of Health announced more than 600 new cases in Pennsylvania.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 27, that there are 621 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 84,991. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

There are 6,603 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 24 new deaths. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here .

There are 633 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 646,780 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 7% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,622 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,193 cases among employees, for a total of 20,815 at 684 distinct facilities in 51 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,528 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .