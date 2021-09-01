COVID-19 update for Saturday, January 9

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Saturday there were 10,045 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 713,310.
As of 11:59 p.m. Friday, January 8, there were 273 new deaths reported for a total of 17,667 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.
There are 5,318 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,092 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,200 since the end of September.