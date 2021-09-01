COVID-19 update for Saturday, January 9

State adds more than 10,000 new cases.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Saturday there were 10,045 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 713,310.

As of 11:59 p.m. Friday, January 8, there were 273 new deaths reported for a total of 17,667 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 5,318 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,092 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.