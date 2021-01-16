x
COVID-19 update for Saturday, January 16

More than 7,000 new cases statewide.
Credit: WNEP

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed there were 7,166 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 761,777.

 As of 11:59 p.m. Friday, January 15, there were 231 new deaths reported for a total of 19,188 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard. 

There are 4,848 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,010 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.  