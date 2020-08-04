COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Wednesday, April 8

Coronavirus infections in the state soar to over 16,000 cases.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 16,239 people with the coronavirus infection in the state, as of noon on Wednesday, April 8.

There were 1,680 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state and the number of deaths listed is now 310, including 70 new deaths among positive cases.

Specific information and a statewide map are also available here.

There are 82,299 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 7% are aged 19-24;

41% are aged 25-49;

29% are aged 50-64; and

20% are aged 65 or older.