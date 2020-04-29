COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Wednesday, April 29

The Department of Health reports more than 1,100 new cases of coronavirus in PA.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 44,366 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Wednesday, April 29.

There were 1,102 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state, and an increase of 479 deaths, bringing the number of deaths listed 2,195.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update at 1 p.m. on WNEP-TV and wnep.com.

Information from long-term care facilities and personal care homes is provided by the state here.

Specific information and a statewide map are also available here.

There are 170,518 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

38% are aged 25-49;

27% are aged 50-64; and

26% are aged 65 or older.