COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Wednesday, April 15

State: More than 26,000 Pennsylvanians infected

The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 26,490 people with the coronavirus infection in the state, as of noon on Wednesday, April 15.

There were 1,145 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state and the number of deaths listed is now 647, including 63 new deaths among positive cases.

Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update at 2:30 p.m. on WNEP-TV and wnep.com.

Specific information and a statewide map are also available here.

There are 111,094 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

6% are aged 19-24;

40% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and

22% are aged 65 or older.