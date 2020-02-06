COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Tuesday, June 2

More than 600 new coronavirus cases reported in PA

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 72,894 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Tuesday, June 2.

There were 612 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state.

There are 5,667 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 100 new deaths.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,660 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,696 cases among employees, for a total of 18,356 at 609 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of our total deaths, 3,597 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 5,523 of our total cases are in health care workers.

There are 616 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 399,361 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

25% are ages 50-64; and

28% are ages 65 or older.