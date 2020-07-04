COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Tuesday, April 7

Positive cases have now been reported in all 67 counties of the state.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 14,559 people with the coronavirus infection in the state, as of noon on Tuesday, April 7.

There were 1,579 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state and the number of deaths listed is now 240, including 78 new deaths among positive cases.

Specific information and a statewide map are also available.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide a briefing.

There are 76,719 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

7% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 42% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are aged 65 or older.