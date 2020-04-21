COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Tuesday, April 21

Nearly 1,300 new coronavirus cases have been reported across the state.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 34,528 people with the coronavirus infection in the state, as of noon on Tuesday, April 21.

There were 1,296 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state and the number of deaths listed is now 1,564, including 360 new deaths among positive and probable cases.

There are 132,323 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 39% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 28% are aged 50-64; and

25% are aged 65 or older.