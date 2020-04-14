COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Tuesday, April 14

More than 1,100 new cases were reported in the state.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 25,345 people with the coronavirus infection in the state, as of noon on Tuesday, April 14.

There were 1,146 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state and the number of deaths listed is now 584, including 60 new deaths among positive cases.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update at 2 p.m. on WNEP-TV and wnep.com.

Specific information and a statewide map are also available here.

There are 108,286 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 7% are aged 19-24;

40% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and

22% are aged 65 or older.