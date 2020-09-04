COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Thursday, April 9

Nearly 2,000 new positive coronavirus tests in the state

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 18,228 people with the coronavirus infection in the state, as of noon on Wednesday, April 8.

There were 1,989 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state and the number of deaths listed is now 338, including 29 new deaths among positive cases.

Specific information and a statewide map are also available here.

There are 87,374 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 7% are aged 19-24;

41% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 21% are aged 65 or older.