COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Thursday, April 23

Coronavirus cases in the state top 37,000.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 37,053 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Thursday, April 23.

There were 1,369 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state, and the number of deaths listed is now 1,394.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update on WNEP-TV and wnep.com at 1:30 p.m.

Specific information and a statewide map are also available here.

Information from long-term care facilities and personal care homes is provided by the state here.

The Wolf Administration announced the launch of an online portal for individuals, corporations, or community organizations to inform the commonwealth of critical medical supplies available for donation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are 142,061 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 39% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 28% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 25% are aged 65 or older.