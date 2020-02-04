COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Thursday, April 2

More than 7,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 7,016 people with the coronavirus infection in the state, as of noon on Thursday, April 2.

There were 1,211 new cases reported in 62 counties and the number of deaths listed is now 90.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide a briefing at 2 p.m. Watch live on WNEP-TV and wnep.com.

Specific information and a statewide map are also available here.

There are 47,698 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 9% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 41% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and

19% are aged 65 or older.