COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Thursday, April 16

State: more than 700 Pennsylvanians have died with the coronavirus

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 27,735 people with the coronavirus infection in the state, as of noon on Thursday, April 16.

There were 1,245 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state and the number of deaths listed is now 707, including 60 new deaths among positive cases.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update at 2 p.m. on WNEP-TV and wnep.com.

Specific information and a statewide map are also available here.

Information from long-term care facilities and personal care homes is provided by the state here.

There are 113,735 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 40% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 23% are aged 65 or older.