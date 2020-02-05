COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Saturday, May 1

More than 1,300 new cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Department of Health updated the number of coronavirus cases across Pennsylvania in a release Saturday.

As of midnight Saturday, there are 1,334 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 48,305. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of coronavirus.

There are also 64 new deaths, bringing the total of deaths across the state to 2,418.

A map of cases by county can be found here.