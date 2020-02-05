COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Saturday, May 1

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Department of Health updated the number of coronavirus cases across Pennsylvania in a release Saturday.
As of midnight Saturday, there are 1,334 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 48,305. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of coronavirus.
There are also 64 new deaths, bringing the total of deaths across the state to 2,418.
"As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a release. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community."