COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Monday, May 4

Statewide total of coronavirus infections tops 50,000.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 50,092 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Monday, May 4.

There were 825 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state, and there were 14 new deaths, bringing the number of deaths listed to 2,458.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update at 12:30 p.m. on WNEP-TV and wnep.com.

Information from long-term care facilities and personal care homes is provided by the state here.

Specific information and a statewide map are also available here.

There are 195,498 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 38% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 27% are aged 50-64; and

27% are aged 65 or older.