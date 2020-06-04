COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Monday, April 6

Coronavirus infections in the state have soared to over 12,000 cases.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 12,980 people with the coronavirus infection in the state, as of noon on Monday, April 6.

There were 1,470 new cases reported in 65 counties and the number of deaths listed is now 162.

There are 70,874 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

7% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 42% are aged 25-49;

29% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.

Specific information and a statewide map are also available here.