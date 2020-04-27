COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Monday, April 27

There were 885 news cases of coronavirus infections reported in the state.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 42,050 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Monday, April 27.

There were 885 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state, and the number of deaths listed is now 1,597.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update at 2 p.m. on WNEP-TV and wnep.com.

Information from long-term care facilities and personal care homes is provided by the state here.

Specific information and a statewide map are also available here.

There are 161,372 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

38% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 28% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 26% are aged 65 or older.