COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Monday, April 20

The state now lists more than 1,200 deaths connected to the coronavirus.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 33,232 people with the coronavirus infection in the state, as of noon on Monday, April 20.

There were 948 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state and the number of deaths listed is now 1,204, including 92 new deaths among positive cases.

Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update at 12:30 p.m. on WNEP-TV and wnep.com.

Specific information and a statewide map are also available here.

Information from long-term care facilities and personal care homes is provided by the state here.

There are 129,720 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

6% are aged 19-24;

39% are aged 25-49;

28% are aged 50-64; and

24% are aged 65 or older.