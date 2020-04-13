COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Monday, April 13

More than 24,000 Pennsylvanians listed with coronavirus infections

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 24,199 people with the coronavirus infection in the state, as of noon on Monday, April 13.

There were 1,366 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state and the number of deaths listed is now 524, including 17 new deaths among positive cases.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update at 2 p.m. on WNEP-TV and wnep.com.

Specific information and a statewide map are also available here.

There are 105,593 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 41% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 21% are aged 65 or older.