COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Friday, May 1

More than 1,200 new coronavirus cases in PA

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 46,971 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Friday, May 1.

There were 1,208 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state, and there were 62 new deaths, bringing the number of deaths listed to 2,354.

Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update at 2 p.m. on WNEP-TV and wnep.com.

Information from long-term care facilities and personal care homes is provided by the state here.

Specific information and a statewide map are also available here.

There are 180,477 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 38% are aged 25-49;

27% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 27% are aged 65 or older.